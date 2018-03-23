Waseca Man Charged With Multiple Counts of Felony Possession of Pornography

A Waseca man has been charged following an investigation into child pornography.



Authorities say 46–year–old Kevin Lynn Guzek of Waseca told police he admitted to visiting sites that contained child pornographic material.

Police say a search of his residence turned up more than 11,000 images.

Some were of children under the age of ten, with the youngest being three years old.

The criminal complaint also describes images showcasing teenagers.

Guzek is being charged with nine counts of felony possession of pornography and a settlement conference inside the Waseca County District Court will take place on April 3rd.

Waseca Police received a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children division of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension about child pornography on February 23rd.

