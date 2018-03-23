Le Sueur County Sheriff Has Issued an Arrest Warrant For Tate Mikunda

The Le Sueur County Sheriff has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted on drug charges.



42–year–old Tate Jason Mikunda is wanted after the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force conducted a drug investigation that led to his last known address in Savage.

Officials say Mikunda took part in drug sales from a dry treatment facility in Le Center, within a school zone in Cleveland and another in the city of Le Sueur.

He's being charged with second and third degree controlled substance crimes and a warrant is out for his arrest.

- KEYC 12