Following 29 Year Hiatus, Public Watches Mankato's Own "Man on a Mission"

The city of Mankato took a step back in time to show off a record–setting film that virtually no one has seen in almost 30 years.



Shot in 1965, the film "Man on a Mission" told a tale of foreign intelligence and spies in Europe.

Despite its exotic setting, the movie was entirely directed and produced in Mankato and became the first full length motion picture created in the state of Minnesota.

The local Rotary Club funded the project, hoping to raise money at the box office to fund a study to create what is now the Verizon Center.



Blue Earth County Historical Society's executive director Jessica Potter said "In 1965, they were looking at what they could do to better the community and a Civic Center was on the docket of something the community wanted. So, they were raising funds to be able to do that feasibility study."

"Man on a Mission" didn't reach their goal as the film went over budget.

The public also went without seeing this movie, for Friday marked the first time since 1989 that folks have been able to see it on the big screen.

More than 50 movie–goers bought tickets for the showing, embracing the theme of the 60s by creating their own cover name and looking back at some familiar faces.



Mother of film actor Diane Brennan said "She was quite excited and she did a fine job. Very proud, very very proud."

All of the actors in "Man on a Mission" were from Mankato, helping preserve a picture of the past that current residents might notice in the present.



Owner of True Facade Pictures Ryan Sturgis said "Mankato has a core to it. To see literally footage of this place kind of inside this amazing story that's all about international spies and espionage and all that stuff, you can see the heart of Mankato."

The BECHS owns the original film strip, but due to age and delicacy, the process of digitizing the movie is still ongoing, and money raised Friday will go toward that project.



The producer and director of "Man on a Mission" was Bob Gardner, who would go on to help found this TV station.

- KEYC 12