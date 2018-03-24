KEYC - Cougars Fall to Cadets in Consolation Championship

The Mankato East boys basketball team battled St. Thomas Academy in the class AAA state consolation title game.

The Cougars led 35-31 at half time, but fell 68-62 to the Cadets.

Mankato East finishes the season 25-7.