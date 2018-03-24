MnDOT Advises No Travel in Portions of Southcentral and Southwest Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Transportation advises no travel in the following southcentral and southwest Minnesota counties this morning: Cottonwood, Jackson, Martin, Watonwan, Faribault, Nobles and Rock. Heavy snow and high winds are creating limited visibility, and motorists are advised not to travel in these counties until conditions improve.

MN DOT says the public can view winter road conditions from real-time plow cameras available through the www.511mn.org website.

In southcentral Minnesota there are 83 snowplows that work to state highways in the 13-county MnDOT District 7. In southcentral Minnesota, MnDOT plows 3,325 lane miles. An average route for drivers is 34 miles. MnDOT snowplow operators doing their part to make highways safe.

MN DOT officials say they do not anticipate any interstate or highway closures at this time; however, motorists may encounter brief lane and road closures where crashes occur.

MN DOT says Motorists should remember to:

Check road conditions at www.511mn.org or call 511; it takes time to get roads back to good driving conditions.

Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.

Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow, far from the snow cloud.

Stay alert for snowplows that turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. Plows may also travel over centerlines or partially into traffic to further improve road conditions.

Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions. Snowplows typically move at slower speeds.

--KEYC NEWS 12