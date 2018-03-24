SCC Hosts Annual Statewide SkillsUSA Competition

Hands–on experience, that's what thousands of scholars throughout Minnesota achieve at a technical school and Saturday they put it to the test.

For the last 50 years, SkillsUSA Minnesota has held state competitions to not only test the knowledge of students but create competition in an effort to bring out everyone's best.

While instructors and class material can prepare these young minds for their future career aspirations, Saturday's event allowed them to get a taste of what life will be like once they graduate.



South Central College 2nd year student Trevor Bitterman said "Actually helps you realize that there is deadlines in the real world and you have to meet those deadlines whether or not you think you can or not. I mean it makes it difficult with the time crunch, but there's nothing you can do about it. You just got to push through it and do your best."

Three of the 92 different competitions offered through SkillsUSA took place inside South Central College; collision repair, auto service and mechatronics.

Depending on the competition they participated in, students had a set amount of time to use the tools they were given to either create or repair a product.



In the auto collision category alone, there are six different competitions. In one station, students were refinishing a fender by applying a water–born basecoat which will be judged later on based on appearance.

Applying a coat of paint was only one aspect of the fender challenge, for competitors only had 45 minutes to fix and clean the piece of metal.

More than 35 students representing schools throughout the state competed as hard work and perseverance showcased today can help prepare them for the future.



SCC instructor Jay Winters said "Really looks good on their resume to have the confidence to come and compete against all the students from around the state. If you're fortunate enough to win the contest, move on to the national contest and show that you have the skills to that it takes to succeed in a collision repair career."

SkillsUSA will announce all award recipients at a special ceremony on Wednesday at the Doubletree in Bloomington from 8:00-10:15 p.m., with select students moving on to the national competition in Louisville, Kentucky which runs from June 25th-30th.



More than 6,500 students from across the country will participate at Nationals and if you'd like to know more about SkillsUSA or these competitions, you can visit their website at skillsusa.org.

