Minnesotans Release Children's Easter Book

Inside the Curiosi–Tea House, "Can Any Bunny Be An Easter Bunny" was released for the first time.



Author Mary Ann Waldron created the book to give kids the inspiration to follow their dreams.

Kids in attendance not only got to take pictures with the Carob, the main character but also sample some of his eggs.

Illustrator Monica Zrust was on hand to sign the book and pass along its theme.



"Anybody can get to do something that they want to do with a little hard work and trying hard. Hopefully all your dreams come true."



The book is available for $15.99 on Amazon, Drummers Garden Center and Floral and the Blue Earth County Historical Society.

- KEYC 12