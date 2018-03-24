Bike and Walk Advocates Build Bikes for Students

The Greater Mankato Bike and Walk Advocates and volunteers spent Saturday building a second fleet of new OSATA Bikes.

The bikes were purchased to help educate upper elementary students on bike riding skills as well as bike safety.

Greater Mankato Bike and Walk Advocates President Lee Ganske said building the bikes everyone, was an enjoyable moment.

"There's some skill that's required to put bikes together correctly, so we're lucky to have all the volunteers that we have here today," said Ganske.

The group built 60 bicycles, between the two fleets. The bikes are for Mankato area schools, Lake Crystal Elementary and other educational programs.