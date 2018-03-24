Community Expresses Concerns Through "March for Our Lives"

About 100 people gathered at Riverfront Park on Saturday, to march in solidarity with people around the nation. The purpose of the march was to address the issues of gun violence and demand for change.

The event is in response to all school shootings, including the recent tragedies at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The Mankato Youth Coalition created the localized event. They said the weather was not ideal, but they were very pleased with the turnout.

Member Kelsey Olson said she hopes to event will push legislators to change current procedures.



"Gun Control in our country isn't talked about enough, we normally never have conversations about it," said Olson.

"Because after events like mass shootings, people always tend to say this isn't the time to talk about gun control, this is the time to grieve, I firmly believe it's time to do both."

Those who marched, also expressed the importance of the event for them.



Marcher and mom Marni Moule said she came out, because she does not want to worry about her kids, while they are at school.

"My kids are in elementary and junior high and I want them to be safe," said Moule.

The event pulled people of all ages.

Aaron Baxa,13, and his brother Sam,10, came out for the event as well. Aaron said he needs to see changes.



"These days it's really easy to get guns because the backgrounds aren't strict enough," said Aaron.

Marchers met at Riverfront Park and made their way to the Main Post Office on 2nd Street.

The crowd discussed gun violence, held their signs high and chanted for the whole area to hear.

"Regardless of people and their political spectrum, I really hope that everyone can come together, to support the common goal of making our country safe," said Olson.

Participants of the march say the event was a success and that they hope to see changes soon.

The Mankato Youth Coalition will hold a school walk out on April 20, in conjunction with high school schools, around Blue Earth County and the nation.

--KEYC News 12