2018 Home & Health Show Concludes

Two arenas full of booths gave citizens an opportunity to try out and learn what businesses and organizations make up New Ulm.

With spring hopefully around the corner, home décor and house planning highlighted the three day event.

Yet, health, appliances, and more were all being showcased to give the community some exposure as to what each vendor possesses.



Co-chair of the Home & Health Show Tony Guggisberg said "It really gets the vendors out to meet a lot of people, that's what we like about it. They can come to the show and go ahead and talk to a lot of people. It's nice because it's all inside, it's the perfect time of the year. When we have the snowy conditions like we've had, it just gets people out and get them excited."

Viewing was only part of the experience for some of the 175+ institutions provided some hands–on activities, for both kids and adults.



Visitor Kari Paulson said "It's just fun to see what New Ulm has to offer. Everything from stuff for the kids to my age or seniors. It's nice to see that there's so much to offer in New Ulm.

Weather impacted attendance on Saturday morning, but families continuously poured in on the final day of the 38th annual "Home and Health Show."



Vice president for the New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce Jenny Eckstein said "It's good, you know yesterday the snow slowed it down a little bit in the morning but by noon it started to pick up. I think people who didn't make it yesterday came today because it has just been a steady crowd all day today. Sunday's are usually a little lighter."

Throughout the weekend, more than 8,000 people stopped in to take a look around.



The New Ulm Chamber of Commerce says that next year's show will be scheduled for March 29-31, 2019.

