Climbers Mount to New Heights at Whipper Snapper Competition

Minnesota State University-Mankato hosted the annual Whipper Snapper 2018 Rock Climbing Competition in the Myers Field House on Sunday.

The event featured climbers who strategically made their way to the top of the wall. Spectators watched as competitors exercised their skills to achieve their goals.

Campus Recreation Program Coordinator Sam Steiger said there is one crucial component to remember for the sport.



"Something that's important about rock climbing is that it's not necessarily how fast you make it to the top of the wall, it's all about technique," said Steiger.

The competition consisted of beginner, intermediate, advanced and open divisions for both men and women.

Participant Yulia Podorova competed in the women's intermediate competition. Before her event, she shared some encouraging words for fellow climbers.



"Just try and do your best, it's a competition with yourself, not with somebody else," said Podorova.

Makayla Erickson,11, competed as well. She said she enjoys climbing with her friends.



"I like to climb and I've always wanted to do rock climbing competitions," said Erickson.

Climbers did not walk away empty-handed. There were drawings for prizes and cool takeaways provided by sponsors. .

Even with the cool prizes, Steiger said the trophies were the end-goal.

"We have some great trophies that my team made from scratch, that's kind of the big deal of the day," said Steiger.

"If you get to take a gold, a silver, or a bronze trophy back, that's a pretty big win for the day."

Climbers from different cities, as well as climbers of all ages, gave their best effort, but most importantly they had fun.



Steiger said rock climbing is open to the community as well.

--KEYC News 12