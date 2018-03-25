Sunrise Church Lays Out 10,000 Eggs for Egg Hunt

The Sunrise Assembly of God Church had their annual community Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday. The church laid out 10,000 Easter Eggs for the kids.



The event involved free food, bouncy houses, carnival games and more.

Family Pastor Zach Claussen said the event was for everyone.



"One of the main things is that, we want a place where people can come from other churches, people who don't have a church background, just a fun community event."

There were separate egg hunts for different age groups, and one for disabled children.



Claussen said after the egg hunt, there was a presentation to teach kids, the deeper meaning behind Easter Sunday.