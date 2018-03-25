KEYC - A Little Snow Doesn't Scare the Mavericks

Despite the snowy conditions, the MSU football team braved the elements this weekend to kick-off spring practice.
MSU has 12 more practices this spring, capped-off with a spring game that's open to the public on Saturday, April 21st.
