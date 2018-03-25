A Little Snow Doesn't Scare the Mavericks

Despite the snowy conditions, the MSU football team braved the elements this weekend to kick-off spring practice.
The MSU softball team is picking up right where last year ended as the national champs set out to defend their title in 2018.
300 K's and counting, Dalton Roach etched his name into the Maverick record books earlier this month with a 12-strikeout performance against Lewis to become the program's career–leader.
Mankato East finishes the season 25-7.
Suess has a career-high, 22 goals this season.
The last time these two squads faced, MSU topped the Bulldogs 1–0 to split the season series.
Delano led 34-26 at the half and held on for the 79-64 win.
The 3rd-seeded Mankato East boys basketball team will play the Delano Tigers in the Class AAA state quarterfinals.
