The Importance of Sump Pump Maintenance

By Kalley Hoshaw, Producer
Nate Barke with Victor Barke's Complete Basement Systems joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about what a sump pump is and how it keeps your basement from flooding.

Barke also talked about the importance of maintaining your sump pump by having it regularly checked and serviced to avoid build up of materials that would potentially clog it.

