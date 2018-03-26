Three Dog Night to Perform in Mankato

The Vetter Stone Amphitheater announced this morning that Three Dog Night will perform in Mankato on Friday, June 15.



Three Dog Night is known for songs like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come)”, “Joy to the World”, “Black and White”, “Shambala” and “One.”

Tickets are $35 to $89 and go on sale Friday, March 30 at 10 AM. Tickets are available at the Verizon Center box office, by phone at 800-745-3000, and online at ticketmaster.com.

--KEYC NEWS 12