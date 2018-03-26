Mankato's Success Continues To Grow

Tickets are $35 to $89 and go on sale Friday, March 30 at 10 AM
Nate Barke with Victor Barke's Complete Basement Systems joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about what a sump pump is and how it keeps your basement from flooding.
Two arenas full of booths gave citizens an opportunity to try out and learn what businesses and organizations make up New Ulm.
Despite the snowy conditions, the MSU football team braved the elements this weekend to kick-off spring practice.
40–year–old David Arnold Masters is accused of following the two juveniles through the store on January 15th.
The MSU softball team is picking up right where last year ended as the national champs set out to defend their title in 2018.
Police say a search of his residence turned up more than 11,000 images. Some were of children under the age of ten, with the youngest being three years old. The criminal complaint also describes images showcasing teenagers.
