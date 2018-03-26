Radiothon Breaks Record For St. Jude's

Last week Alpha Media took part in the 17th Annual St. Jude's radiothon.

KEEZ (Z99) and KYSM Country 103.5 were on air for 12 hours each day Thursday & Friday recruiting businesses and individuals to become Partner's in Hope.

They raised a total of $77,610, a 20% increase from 2017. In 2017, there was an increase of 20% from the previous year, as well.

-KEYC News 12