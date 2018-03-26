Out of an Old School, A New School

The old school building in Waldorf is about to be transformed into a unique facility; the first of its kind in southern Minnesota.

East West International Educational Academy will open its doors as a public charter school in the fall of 2019.

Soon the shelves will be full of books again and the halls will be crowded with kids from the area and from around the world.

The K-12 school will be one-of-a-kind, with an international focus that emphasizes language, agriculture and technology.



Rob Wilkening, executive director for the new school, said: "I think this school is going to bring opportunities for a lot of young students here to gain academic success and also it will be a project based school. So we're really excited about opening a school for a lot of different types of learners."

Opening the charter school will be a huge economic jolt for Waldorf. 20 to 30 new jobs will be added because of it.



Deann Britton, city clerk for Waldorf, said: "It's going to help the town so much... bring back the businesses, maybe, a little bit. We used to own the grocery store and that closed when the school... not as soon as the school closed, but we saw the big downsizing from that."



East West International Educational Academy will be the first rural International Baccalaureate school in Minnesota. The $1,200,000 in funding came from a variety of sources, here locally and abroad from China and the Philippines.

