Airline Career Day Takes Off at Mankato Regional Airport

Airline recruiters from throughout the nation, flew to the Mankato Regional Airport, to find potential employees from Minnesota State University's Aviation program.

The Minnesota State Department of Aviation and North Star Aviation held the event Monday morning.

There were eight regional agencies present. Each recruiting station set up tables with company merchandise, pamphlets and more.

Endeavor Air Captain Tyler Stargardt said he was impressed with what he has seen so far.

"A lot of them have good resumes on file, they have applications, some of the students even here have jobs offers with us already or other airlines," said Stargardt.

"They're just trying to build some of that flight time until they're ready to actually come to the airline."

Over five years ago, the Federal Aviation Administration extended the retirement plan of airline pilots from age 60 to age 65.

North Star Aviation Chief Instructor Pilot Jeff Peterson said because of this and other reasons, it is a great time to pursue a career in aviation.

"When they made that change there was a lull in retirements and then suddenly a wave upon wave of pilots that are retiring from the airlines," said Peterson.

Peterson said this "wave of retirements" required the airlines to replacements.

"Now they get their replacements from the military or from the regional airlines, well the regional airlines are losing pilots, so they need to hire more from the front end."

Current MSU student Eric Seeliger became a Republic Airline ambassador and he encourages others to try it.

"You have to be a cadet with the airline, a cadet is someone who interviews with them and gets a conditional job offer after meeting some basic qualifications," said Seeliger.

"And through that they select ambassadors at campuses to represents them."

There seems to be a healthy cycle of people, going from the program to working for regional airlines.

North Star Aviation Instruction and former MSU students Will Donkers said the career day has vastly improved over the years.

"Before like 10 years ago, it was hard to get your first airline job, so it's definitely a nice step up," said Donkers.

"That now the airlines are coming out and reaching out to students, when they are freshmen compared to hey when you are a senior or a senior instructor."

Recruiters said the job fair is for all college grade levels. They urge all students to come with questions.

