Prepping Gardens for Spring Weather

It may still look like winter outside, but now's the time to start thinking ahead to spring gardening.

"It's just been a cold, long winter," Sarah Malchow, assistant manager at Drummers Garden Center said. "I think one of the things we're all looking forward to is being able to enjoy pansies."

Once overnight temperatures start getting above freezing, it's safe to start planting pansies.

"The cool thing about pansies is they don't mind getting a little frost on them," Malchow said. "So they're good to use this time of year while we're waiting for the rest of the fun."

Vegetables, like cabbages and radishes, can also be planted as soon as the soil is workable.

However for a lot of annual plants, the best time to plant is around mid-May.

While wait, there are some things you can do to prep your yard and garden now.

"Now's a good time as the snow melts away for you to go out and check for damage in your yard to assess what needs to be done," she said.

Malchow said be careful if you go to rake your yard, which can damage new grass.

She also said now is also a good time to start your seeds.

"If you want to start a tomato seed, pepper seed, you have one that's special to you, now's the time to start those really heat–loving vegetable crops," Malchow said.

Just start the seeds indoors, and by the time the weather warms up, they'll be ready to be planted in the garden.

--KEYC News 12