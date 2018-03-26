Police Searching For Gabriel Lara In Missing Infant Case

Mankato Public Safety is trying to track down a missing infant who they believe is with the baby's father, Gabriel Lara.

They were last seen at a home on Ramsey street in Mankato on March 18.

Gabriel Lara, age 25, is 5'6", 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.



He is known to drive a 2002 white Chevrolet TrailBlazer, Minnesota license plate: 692 TLA.

Lara is also in the company of Ninfa Vallejo, age 20.

They are possibly in central Minnesota near the Willmar area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 911 or 507-387-8725.

