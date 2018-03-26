Phone Scammers Posing as Sibley County Authorities

Phone scammers are targeting residents in Sibley County.

The sheriff's office says someone has been calling area medical facilities and businesses and asking for people by name.

The caller claims there's an arrest warrant out for the victim, and that they have to buy gift cards and give the information to the caller.

The sheriff's office says law enforcement never asks for money over the phone.

They ask anyone who might have gotten a suspicious call to contact authorities.

