Spring Into The Museum Promises Pre-Easter Fun

A number of spotted fish kill in Minnesota lakes have already been reported to the Minnesota DNR.
Tickets are $35 to $89 and go on sale Friday, March 30 at 10 AM
MSU's Department of Aviation held their annual Airline Career Day on Monday, to recruit aviation program students.
The baby was voluntarily returned to the public safety center Monday evening.
Nate Barke with Victor Barke's Complete Basement Systems joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about what a sump pump is and how it keeps your basement from flooding.
The caller claims there's an arrest warrant out for the victim.
Police say a search of his residence turned up more than 11,000 images. Some were of children under the age of ten, with the youngest being three years old. The criminal complaint also describes images showcasing teenagers.
