Spring Into The Museum Promises Pre-Easter Fun

By Kalley Hoshaw, Producer
Kaaren Grabianowski with the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the fun-filled family event this Saturday. 

Grabianowski also talked about their upcoming fundraiser, "Are You Smarter Than The 5th Grader" and the new exhibit they have opening in April.

