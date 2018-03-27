Diocese of Winona Renamed with Addition of Rochester Co-Cathedral

The Congregation for Bishops has decreed that the Diocese of Winona will now be called the Diocese of Winona-Rochester and that St. John the Evangelist Church of Rochester will be designated as a co-cathedral.

At the time the Diocese of Winona was established, Winona was a key location, by the railroad and along the Mississippi River. The diocese says now, 128 years later, populations have shifted and Rochester has become the third largest city in Minnesota with three-quarters of the diocese’s population living between Rochester and Mankato.

In 2015, an initial inquiry was sent to the Vatican’s Congregation for Bishops, asking for the designation of a co-cathedral in Rochester.

The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona will not change in status. It will continue to be the seat of the diocese and will host diocesan celebrations and Masses, and ordinations.

A liturgical ceremony is scheduled for June 24.

The new title, “Diocese of Winona-Rochester” throughout the parishes, schools and diocesan institutions should be completed by July 1, 2018.

--KEYC NEWS 12