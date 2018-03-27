KEYC - Be On The Lookout For New Medicare Cards

Be On The Lookout For New Medicare Cards

By Erika Brooks, Anchor/Reporter
MANKATO, Minn. -

Robin Thompson with Senior LinkAge Line discusses the important changes medicare beneficiaries need to know about your medicare cards. To learn more information about the changes you can call 1-800-633-4227 or visit http://www.MinnesotaHelp.info

