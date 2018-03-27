MSU - Mankato Hosts Water Quality Symposium as Part of "We Have Ag!" Series

Minnesota State – Mankato played host to another symposium today as a part of its "We Have Ag!" panel series.



Multiple water quality experts from Southern Minnesota visited Minnesota State's Ostrander Auditorium to discuss the region's watersheds and ongoing projects.

Among the topics of discussion were the LeSueur and Watonwan watersheds.

As part of the watershed research, presenters also looked into the social aspects involving communities which surround the areas.



"The purpose of the symposia is to showcase the distinctive academic offerings or programs and courses," said Marilyn Wells, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at MSU. "Along with the research and the partnerships the university has with business and industry."



Today's event was the eighth of ten panel discussions in the University's "We have Ag!" Series.



----KEYC News 12