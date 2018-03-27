Woodbury Mayor To Seek Republican Endorsement For Governor

Woodbury Mayor Mary Giulani Stephens is seeking the Republican Party’s endorsement to run for Governor of Minnesota.

Stephens has experience as an attorney, has served one term on the city council of Woodbury and two terms as Mayor of Woodbury.

She made her way to the Jackson County Convention this afternoon and stopped by the station to talk about her campaign.

“Key priorities for the state while I’m running are really about jobs. So it’s about job creation and economic development and making government efficient and effective,” Mary Giulani Stephens said.

Stephens added that she has been a resident of Minnesota for most of her life and understands what the area needs.

The endorsement selection will take place in June.

--KEYC News 12