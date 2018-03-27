Man Sentenced in Child Abuse Case Stemming From 2015 Assault

Officials in Blue Earth County have sentenced a Minneapolis man convicted on two charges related to a 2015 assault of his two–month–old child.



38–year–old Mohamud Hussein Ahmed of Minneapolis was given a sentence of 249 months in St. Cloud State Penitentiary with 182 days of that sentence already served being included.

Ahmed faced five felony charges stemming from the 2015 assault which left his infant child with severe injury to the brain, according to the criminal complaint.



He was convicted on two of the charges, one for "malicious punishment of a child causing great bodily harm" and another of 1st Degree Assault causing great bodily harm according to court documents.

Ahmed's sentence also includes two $3,000 fines to be taken from his earnings in prison.

Blue Earth County says Ahmed must serve a minimum of two–thirds of his sentence before being eligible for release.



----KEYC News 12