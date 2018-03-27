Ambulance Service Expands Into Downtown Mankato

Gold Cross Ambulance Service is expanding into downtown Mankato.



There has been an increase in service calls from downtown and in order to provide quicker response times, Gold Cross decided they needed a station in the area.

The old fire house on 116 State Street will be renovated and leased to Gold Cross. The city will split the renovation costs with the company.



Kristofer Keltgen, manager of operations for Gold Cross Ambulance, said: "Public safety, and Gold Cross, and the city of Mankato, and the Mayo Clinic Health System Leadership have been working on this collaboration to really improve public safety and EMS response, specifically in the community and we've made some great strides and this is one piece of that larger plan."



The lease agreement for the station is for 5 years, ending in 2023. Gold Cross can decide at that point if they wish to renew.