Lingering Snow May Affect Spring Planting

It may be spring, but the winter weather is lingering on... and if it continues... it could be a real headache for farmers.



This extra–long winter might delay spring planting. The later a farmer has to wait, the less yield they will get from their crops, especially corn.



Kent Thiesse, a farm analyst, said: "According to some of the official measurements by the University of Minnesota out by Lamberton, there's still 2 to 3 feet of frost in the ground and bare soil, so until you get that frost out of the ground it takes a while to warm that ground up."



Thiesse thinks the weather is not a major concern yet, but if the snow continues into April, it definitely will have an impact on the growing season.

"We need an extended period of above normal temperatures, at least normal, but above normal and probably a little drier conditions.", he said.



The University of Minnesota recommends planting corn between April 30th and May 5th for the best yield.