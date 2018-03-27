Martin County West Ag Teacher Receives Golden Apple Award

Stephanie Wohlhuter has been teaching agriculture education at Martin County West in Sherburn for the last 12 years.

"I started out because I have a passion for agriculture," Wohlhuter said. "I grew up on a farm by Trimont and through my high school ag program, got very interested in doing this for a career."

So now her days are filled with teaching courses on horticulture, food science and animal science, as well as coaching basketball and advising kids in FFA.

"Mrs. Wohlhuter has always been a source of teaching me how to be a leader and leadership skills that I can use in my career in the agricultural field," FFA student officer Nic Potthoff said.

What stands out most about Mrs. Wohlhuter is how she goes the extra mile to care for her students.

"Can't tell you how diligent she is in working with all abilities, especially my population who needs extra care and concern," Special Ed Teacher Becky Johnson said.

Her students notice it too.

"She wants every one of her students to do the best they can and she's willing to put in as much work and as much time with you as you need so that she can help you get the best grade in the class," FFA student officer Alyssa Williamson said.

"In class, if you're ever falling behind, or having issues, she's here at 7 o'clock every morning. She always says come in, talk to me, I'll help you out as much as I can."

Wohlhuter said that's what she loves about teaching the students at Martin County West.

"Every single day I come here is different," Wohlhuter said. "Some days that's a great thing, and some days it's a challenge, but it's never the same. I think it keeps you young."

--KEYC News 12