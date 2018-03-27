Minnesota Farmers Union Hosts Rural Voices Discussion

The Minnesota Farmers Union is hosting a number of Rural Voices Discussions to give people of rural Minnesota a chance to voice issues they see around the state.

This is the second year the Farmers Union has put on the discussions. They started the event because they felt as though rural Minnesotan's voices were being lost and they wanted to give them a platform to voice issues they see in the area.

Topics discussed include the farm bill, low profitability on the farms, health care regulations and more.

"Well it's very helpful for us. It's very helpful for them too like today we have a deputy commissioner from agriculture with us. It allows them to have a direct voice into various levels of commissioners around the state. It allows them a chance to have their voice heard," said President of the Minnesota Farmers Union Gary Wertish.

Wertish went on to add that discussions like this will be taking place around the state until April 11th.

--KEYC News 12