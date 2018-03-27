Food Friday: Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery

Police say Romberg didn't see Michaelson approaching from the left, both motorists were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.
Police say Romberg didn't see Michaelson approaching from the left, both motorists were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.
28-year-old Wayne Scott Ayers Jr. allegedly slammed his girlfriend's son against a car after a fight before the boy left for school.
28-year-old Wayne Scott Ayers Jr. allegedly slammed his girlfriend's son against a car after a fight before the boy left for school.
March 29, 1998, a day people in St. Peter, Comfrey and other towns in southern Minnesota will never forget as a powerful tornado tore through the heart of the communities
March 29, 1998, a day people in St. Peter, Comfrey and other towns in southern Minnesota will never forget as a powerful tornado tore through the heart of the communities
March 29, 1998, a day people in St. Peter, Comfrey and other towns in southern Minnesota will never forget as a powerful tornado tore through the heart of the communities
March 29, 1998, a day people in St. Peter, Comfrey and other towns in southern Minnesota will never forget as a powerful tornado tore through the heart of the communities
You can vote everyday online or in–stores till the end of July.
You can vote everyday online or in–stores till the end of July.
Since the last meeting on February 28th, the county has worked on a new plan based on community input from three original plans.
Since the last meeting on February 28th, the county has worked on a new plan based on community input from three original plans.
This giant, interactive video wall was donated to the school by Mayo Clinic Health Systems. It uses touch screen technology and allows users to see upcoming events, maps and view health information videos.
This giant, interactive video wall was donated to the school by Mayo Clinic Health Systems. It uses touch screen technology and allows users to see upcoming events, maps and view health information videos.
McGuire's vehicle did strike two police cars before coming to a stop and one police officer suffered bruised ribs and a hurt hand, but was later treated and released from the hospital.
McGuire's vehicle did strike two police cars before coming to a stop and one police officer suffered bruised ribs and a hurt hand, but was later treated and released from the hospital.