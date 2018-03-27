Food Friday: Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery

Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery has 35 different wines and spirits, as well as amazing food.

Winemaker Mike Drash has been in the business for 25 years. He said the winery’s sourcing for grapes, sets them apart from other wineries.

“The University of Minnesota has the largest viticulture research center in the United States, most people think it would be UC-Davis or or Cornell but it’s right here in Minnesota," said Drash.

"That’s what’s so unique about making wine here in Minnesota is that we’re using grapes that taste and look a little different then you’re traditional west coast grapes."

The restaurant picks their grapes from their 15 acres of vines, but they have amazing food to pair it with.

Executive Chef Philip Zwach created Four-Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms, Baked Brie with baguettes, a cheese board, and more.

“These are all going to be added to the menu very shortly, so you’re actually the first to see it," said Zwach.

The items are featured as weekly specials, so anyone can walk in and ask for them.

From the lighting, to the various wines, to the intimate setting, the area screams sophistication. So put on some nice clothes and try them out!

--KEYC News 12