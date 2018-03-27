Five Women Honored At YWCA's Annual Women Of Distinction Awards

Tickets are $35 to $89 and go on sale Friday, March 30 at 10 AM
A number of spotted fish kill in Minnesota lakes have already been reported to the Minnesota DNR.
The baby was voluntarily returned to the public safety center Monday evening.
MSU's Department of Aviation held their annual Airline Career Day on Monday, to recruit aviation program students.
This Thursday will mark the 20th anniversary of a devastating storm that spawned tornadoes throughout southern Minnesota.
38–year–old Mohamud Hussein Ahmed of Minneapolis was given a sentence of 249 months in St. Cloud State Penitentiary with 182 days of that sentence already served being included.
