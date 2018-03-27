GAC Baseball Ready For Home Opener

MSU head baseball coach Matt Magers earned his 400th career win with MSU's 15-2 victory over Winona State in game two of the Mavericks double-header against the Warriors.
MSU head baseball coach Matt Magers earned his 400th career win with MSU's 15-2 victory over Winona State in game two of the Mavericks double-header against the Warriors.
The Gustavus baseball team is ready to break in its newly renovated field with Wednesday's home opener.
The Gustavus baseball team is ready to break in its newly renovated field with Wednesday's home opener.
Despite the snowy conditions, the MSU football team braved the elements this weekend to kick-off spring practice.
Despite the snowy conditions, the MSU football team braved the elements this weekend to kick-off spring practice.
The MSU softball team is picking up right where last year ended as the national champs set out to defend their title in 2018.
The MSU softball team is picking up right where last year ended as the national champs set out to defend their title in 2018.
300 K's and counting, Dalton Roach etched his name into the Maverick record books earlier this month with a 12-strikeout performance against Lewis to become the program's career–leader.
300 K's and counting, Dalton Roach etched his name into the Maverick record books earlier this month with a 12-strikeout performance against Lewis to become the program's career–leader.
Mankato East finishes the season 25-7.
Mankato East finishes the season 25-7.
Suess has a career-high, 22 goals this season.
Suess has a career-high, 22 goals this season.