KEYC - GAC Baseball Ready For Home Opener

GAC Baseball Ready For Home Opener

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect

The Gustavus baseball team is ready to break in its newly renovated field with Wednesday's home opener.

Cancellations, postponements, snow.

It's all a reality of playing Minnesota baseball in March.

"We're getting a little tired of being inside, let me just leave it at that. I told the kids yesterday, I think we'd beat anyone inside in a ball–game inside, but we're happy to get outside," said Brad Baker, GAC head coach.

While many college programs in state are traveling to neutral sites during this time of year,  Gustavus will host its home opener Wednesday against Minnesota Morris thanks to the newly installed artificial turf.

"Well after shoveling, it's pretty good, it's so nice you get to get out here a lot earlier and you don't have to be stuck in a gym forever," said Cole Pengilly, GAC first-year infielder.

"This is our third year, we have an awesome campus to recruit kids to, and we really want to build a baseball program. Part of it was we needed a facility, and we're blessed to get this done during the fall, and pretty excited to get out here and get some work done," said Baker.

The Gusties won't be the only team benefiting from those improvements, there's a good chance MSU may travel out to St. Peter for ball–games later this week.

Gustavus takes the field tomorrow at 2:30, we'll have the highlights on KEYC News 12 at 6.

--KEYC News 12 

  • KEYC News 12 SportsSportsMore>>

  • Magers Earns 400th Win

    Magers Earns 400th Win

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 11:06 PM EDT2018-03-28 03:06:21 GMT

    MSU head baseball coach Matt Magers earned his 400th career win with MSU's 15-2 victory over Winona State in game two of the Mavericks double-header against the Warriors. 

    MSU head baseball coach Matt Magers earned his 400th career win with MSU's 15-2 victory over Winona State in game two of the Mavericks double-header against the Warriors. 

  • Local Squads Compete at MSU

    Local Squads Compete at MSU

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:48 PM EDT2018-03-28 02:48:54 GMT
    MSU's Myers Field House played host to a six team indoor track and field meet on Tuesday. Cleveland/Loyola, St. Clair, Fairmont, Waseca, St. James and Minnesota Valley Lutheran took the track in Mankato ahead of next Monday's Valley Conference Indoor Meet. Cyclones senior Mitchell Weber threw the shot-put 52-feet on Tuesday. We'll have more from the future Missouri Tiger later this week on KEYC News 12.
    MSU's Myers Field House played host to a six team indoor track and field meet on Tuesday. Cleveland/Loyola, St. Clair, Fairmont, Waseca, St. James and Minnesota Valley Lutheran took the track in Mankato ahead of next Monday's Valley Conference Indoor Meet. Cyclones senior Mitchell Weber threw the shot-put 52-feet on Tuesday. We'll have more from the future Missouri Tiger later this week on KEYC News 12.

  • GAC Baseball Ready For Home Opener

    GAC Baseball Ready For Home Opener

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-03-28 02:43:08 GMT

    The Gustavus baseball team is ready to break in its newly renovated field with Wednesday's home opener.

    The Gustavus baseball team is ready to break in its newly renovated field with Wednesday's home opener.

  • A Little Snow Doesn't Scare the Mavericks

    A Little Snow Doesn't Scare the Mavericks

    Sunday, March 25 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-03-26 02:43:38 GMT

    Despite the snowy conditions, the MSU football team braved the elements this weekend to kick-off spring practice.

    Despite the snowy conditions, the MSU football team braved the elements this weekend to kick-off spring practice.

  • Defending Natl. Champs Reloaded for 2018

    Defending Natl. Champs Reloaded for 2018

    Sunday, March 25 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-03-26 02:38:26 GMT

    The MSU softball team is picking up right where last year ended as the national champs set out to defend their title in 2018. 

    The MSU softball team is picking up right where last year ended as the national champs set out to defend their title in 2018. 

  • Roach Reflects on Becoming MSU's Strikeout Leader

    Roach Reflects on Becoming MSU's Strikeout Leader

    Saturday, March 24 2018 1:14 AM EDT2018-03-24 05:14:52 GMT

    300 K's and counting, Dalton Roach etched his name into the Maverick record books earlier this month with a 12-strikeout performance against Lewis to become the program's career–leader. 

    300 K's and counting, Dalton Roach etched his name into the Maverick record books earlier this month with a 12-strikeout performance against Lewis to become the program's career–leader. 

  • Cougars Fall to Cadets in Consolation Championship

    Cougars Fall to Cadets in Consolation Championship

    Saturday, March 24 2018 1:11 AM EDT2018-03-24 05:11:53 GMT

    Mankato East finishes the season 25-7.

    Mankato East finishes the season 25-7.

  • C.J. Suess' Legacy at MSU

    C.J. Suess' Legacy at MSU

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:39:26 GMT

    Suess has a career-high, 22 goals this season.

    Suess has a career-high, 22 goals this season.