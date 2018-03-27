GAC Baseball Ready For Home Opener

The Gustavus baseball team is ready to break in its newly renovated field with Wednesday's home opener.

Cancellations, postponements, snow.

It's all a reality of playing Minnesota baseball in March.

"We're getting a little tired of being inside, let me just leave it at that. I told the kids yesterday, I think we'd beat anyone inside in a ball–game inside, but we're happy to get outside," said Brad Baker, GAC head coach.

While many college programs in state are traveling to neutral sites during this time of year, Gustavus will host its home opener Wednesday against Minnesota Morris thanks to the newly installed artificial turf.

"Well after shoveling, it's pretty good, it's so nice you get to get out here a lot earlier and you don't have to be stuck in a gym forever," said Cole Pengilly, GAC first-year infielder.

"This is our third year, we have an awesome campus to recruit kids to, and we really want to build a baseball program. Part of it was we needed a facility, and we're blessed to get this done during the fall, and pretty excited to get out here and get some work done," said Baker.

The Gusties won't be the only team benefiting from those improvements, there's a good chance MSU may travel out to St. Peter for ball–games later this week.

Gustavus takes the field tomorrow at 2:30, we'll have the highlights on KEYC News 12 at 6.

--KEYC News 12