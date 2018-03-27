Magers Earns 400th Win

MSU head baseball coach Matt Magers earned his 400th career win with MSU's 15-2 victory over Winona State in game two of the Mavericks double-header against the Warriors.

Magers is the 2nd coach in program history to reach 400.

Next up for Magers and the Mavs, a four game NSIC series with U-Mary.

We'll have more from the Mavericks later this week on KEYC News 12.