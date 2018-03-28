MRCI Seeking Nominations For 65th Anniversary

Tami Reuter with MRCI joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about their 65 years of service in the community and their mission of empowering individuals with disabilities or disadvantages.

As part of this anniversary celebration MRCI is seeking nominations for its Connection of Excellence Awards.

These awards are given out to exceptional employers, organizations and supporters, with a connection to MRCI, that excel at providing innovative and genuine opportunities for individuals with disabilities or disadvantages.

For more information about MRCI and how the community can get involved in the 65th anniversary celebration, click here.

--KEYC News 12