Cleveland Schools Briefly on Lockdown

A lockdown has been lifted at Cleveland Public Schools.

Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason says the Sheriff’s Office was advised of a potential threat made to the Cleveland Public School Wednesday.

According to a release, the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office located and took into custody the potential suspect.

The sheriff's office says at this time there is no threat to the Cleveland Public School or the community.



The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident. More information will be made available as the investigation continues.

Assisting agencies in the incident were Cleveland Police Department, St. Peter Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.

