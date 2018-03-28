New Interactive Video Wall for Minnesota State University, Mankato

A cool piece of technology was unveiled at Minnesota State University, Mankato today.



This giant, interactive video wall was donated to the school by Mayo Clinic Health Systems.

It uses touch screen technology and allows users to see upcoming events, maps and view health information videos.

The video wall is located in the new, state-of-the-art clinical sciences building.



Laura Bowman from Mayo Clinic Mankato, said: "Well, it was a great idea that dean Retherford had and her team here and Mayo Clinic's interest obviously is making sure that we provide as a health and wellness organization, we wanted to make sure that that opportunity was available for all the students that are in this building but obviously the community that comes in here with the different clinics that they have."



The demonstration was part of the health and biomedical sciences summit, which took place a few doors down at the ballroom in the student union.



Dr. Kris Retherford, who is Dean of the College of Allied Health and Nursing, said: "We have breakout sessions going on now dealing with opioid addiction dealing with inter-professional case conferences. We have a speaker from Medtronic."



The summit focused on building partnerships in the community, in order to continue medical innovations.