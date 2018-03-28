Jersey Mikes Participates in "Day of Giving"

Jersey Mikes participated in its 8th annual "Day of Giving," where 100 percent of sales throughout all stores nationwide go to local charities.



Wednesday's event is part of the company's "Month of Giving," where customers can make a donation to the store's selected charity.

Last year, the Jersey Mikes franchise raised more than $4.6 million during "Day of Giving."

The two locations in Mankato (1924 Adams St. & 500 South Riverfront Dr.) have partnered with what will be one the of city's newest additions.



Jersey Mikes (Riverfront) owner Chris Kunst said "We chose the local Boys and Girls Club of Mankato this year. So, we raise funds all month long with today being our "Day of Giving" and we donate 100% of our sales today."



Boys and Girls Club Mankato chair board Les Koppendrayer said "As we get started here in Mankato, it means the world to us to have businesses partner with us like this and to have it be at this magnitude with Jersey Mikes and Chris. It's just very very meaningful and it means we have the community support as we get ready to open up."



Both Jersey Mikes stores will be open until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Boys and Girls Club Mankato hopes to open this summer and will be located on the 2nd floor of the St. John's Parish Life Center on South Broad Street.

