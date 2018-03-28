Lake Crystal Man Arrested, Officer Injured In Pursuit

Around 1:30 a.m. police stopped a vehicle in Mankato, when the driver of the vehicle, 25–year–old Andrew John McGuire of Lake Crystal fled police.



McGuire, along with a passenger, began to lead officers on a chase from the intersection of South Broad and Cherry Streets.

The pursuit continued onto Highway 60, with the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

With help from the Madelia and Lake Crystal police departments, along with State Patrol and Watonwan County Sheriff, a spike strip slowed the vehicle down near a farm just outside of Madelia.

McGuire's vehicle did strike two police cars before coming to a stop and one police officer suffered bruised ribs and a hurt hand, but was later treated and released from the hospital.

Mankato public safety acknowledges the danger of these situations and continues to put forth efforts to ensure that no harm transpires to anyone involved.



Mankato public safety commander Jeremy Clifton said "We don't want the public at risk and so we're constantly monitoring those situations in real time, in order to make sure we're doing what we can. That no one gets hurt, including the person being chased and the officers that are involved in the chase."



McGuire has been placed in Blue Earth County Jail and the requested charges include; driving while intoxicated, criminal vehicle operation and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.

The passenger was not take into custody.

- KEYC 12