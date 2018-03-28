Lawmakers Look To Put The Brakes On Funding Self-Driving Vehicles

Four state senators (Jim Abeler (R) District 35, John Hoffman (DFL) District 36, Rich Draheim (R) District 20, and Carrie Ruud (R) District 10) are looking to put the brakes on automatic cars in Minnesota with a new bill that would prohibit the "use of automated driving systems on Minnesota roads."



Buses and service cars have already begun to implement the technology on city streets.

Last week, a woman was killed in Arizona after being struck by an Uber vehicle that was in autonomous mode.

Now, some state lawmakers want MnDOT to take a step back on preparing for self–driving vehicles, and focus first on the quality of roads and bridges.



Draheim said "The reason I agreed to sign onto this bill is to send a message to the DOT that we need to focus on the basics, roads and bridges. Get things caught up, let some other state be a pioneer. Maybe someone who doesn't have as much snow as we do."



The bill isn't expected to be heard, but Draheim adds that his goal is to spark a discussion regarding which programs should receive funds.

