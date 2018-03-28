Master Plan For Lake Washington County Park Taking Shape

Le Sueur County is in the process of creating a master plan for Lake Washington County Park and hosted an open house on Wednesday evening to unveil new plan concepts for park upgrades.

Since the last meeting on February 28th, the county has worked on a new plan based on community input from three original plans.

After the meeting this evening, officials will take the new plan to the county for approval and start applying for funding for the project.

The timing for the project is perfect as Lake Washington County Park has recently been designated as a regional park which gives the park more funding now than in the past.

"I think our general goal is to try to improve day users within the park, increase our park usage and provide a park that the public around here would like to come to, the lake owner around here and Mankato area people and things like that."

While nothing is set and stone yet, people involved like the direction the project is going in.

--KEYC News 12