Local Childcare Providers Protest At The State Capitol

Across Minnesota, parents, children and providers alike wore black to draw attention to the shocking shortage of childcare available to families.



"Between 2006 and 2016 we've lost over 15,000 childcare slots in Greater Minnesota," protestor Sarah Nett said.



Around 50 of those supporters made their way to the capitol to demonstrate what they're calling, "The Joy Initiative: A Day Without Childcare."



"My colleague and I compiled public DHS data from their website after we came to realize there were many inconsistencies," director of Here We Grow Early Childhood Center in Mankato Elizabeth Bangert said.



Inconsistencies and arbitrary citations for things like prickly grass and toilet plungers found in bathrooms.



"We're trusted to know CPR or first aid and use that when necessary, or an EpiPen to save a child's life. I find it ridiculous we are not trusted with a plunger," Bangert said.



With the average provider making close to $9 an hour, according to state data, Bangert requests a system of checks and balances.



Providers say it's not only inconsistent regulations in need of review, but a lack of government funding as well.



"We need to have all the stake holders at the table. We need parents there. We need providers there. We need business owners there and we need DHS there, and we need to have conversations and find solutions that are a win–win for everyone," Nett said.



As childcare today largely affects our world tomorrow.



"When we talk about childcare, we're talking about our future. Our future are those kids that are in need of care," Nett said.

