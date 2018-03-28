KEYC - Gusties Sweep Cougars in Home Opener

Gusties Sweep Cougars in Home Opener

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Gustavus baseball team played host to UM-Morris Wednesday for the squad's home opener.

Gusties win game one by a score of 3-1 and game two by a score of 6-1.

--KEYC News 12

  • Gusties Sweep Cougars in Home Opener

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-03-29 01:52:54 GMT

    Gustavus wins 3-1 and 6-1.

  • Magers Earns 400th Win

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-03-28 03:54:31 GMT

    MSU head baseball coach Matt Magers earned his 400th career win with MSU's 15-2 victory over Winona State in game two of the Mavericks double-header against the Warriors. 

  • Local Squads Compete at MSU

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-03-28 03:43:12 GMT

    MSU's Myers Field House played host to a six team indoor track and field meet on Tuesday. Cleveland/Loyola, St. Clair, Fairmont, Waseca, St. James and Minnesota Valley Lutheran took the track in Mankato ahead of next Monday's Valley Conference Indoor Meet. Cyclones senior Mitchell Weber threw the shot-put 52-feet on Tuesday. We'll have more from the future Missouri Tiger later this week on KEYC News 12.

  • GAC Baseball Ready For Home Opener

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 11:42 PM EDT2018-03-28 03:42:09 GMT

    The Gustavus baseball team is ready to break in its newly renovated field with Wednesday's home opener.

  • A Little Snow Doesn't Scare the Mavericks

    Sunday, March 25 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-03-26 02:43:38 GMT

    Despite the snowy conditions, the MSU football team braved the elements this weekend to kick-off spring practice.

  • Defending Natl. Champs Reloaded for 2018

    Sunday, March 25 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-03-26 02:38:26 GMT

    The MSU softball team is picking up right where last year ended as the national champs set out to defend their title in 2018. 

  • Roach Reflects on Becoming MSU's Strikeout Leader

    Saturday, March 24 2018 1:14 AM EDT2018-03-24 05:14:52 GMT

    300 K's and counting, Dalton Roach etched his name into the Maverick record books earlier this month with a 12-strikeout performance against Lewis to become the program's career–leader. 

  • Cougars Fall to Cadets in Consolation Championship

    Saturday, March 24 2018 1:11 AM EDT2018-03-24 05:11:53 GMT

    Mankato East finishes the season 25-7.

