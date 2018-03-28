Documentary Screened at MSU Shines Light on College Football's Desegregation

Minnesota State – Mankato screened a documentary featuring a former Vikings and Michigan State wide receiver's experience with the desegregation of college athletics.



"Through the Banks of the Red Cedar," is a film produced by Maya Washington about her father Gene Washington's journey through the civil rights movement as a member of the Michigan State Football team. The 1963 Spartans was the first fully integrated team in the NCAA.



"It was a completely integrated team of course, most of the players coming from the South," said Gene Washington. "We really bonded together as a family, we played together; white and black. We were able to do some special things."



Maya Washington says the film was inspired through seeing her father's interactions with his former teammates.

She hopes the documentary can bridge a generational gap when it comes to issues of the past and present.



"Even though we're talking about things that happened 50 years ago, the film is pretty much set in 2013, 2014, 2015," said Maya Washington. "There's a lot that my dad's generation did that helped pave the way for athletes today."



After the film, there was a Q & A with both Maya and Gene, moderated by MSU's director of Center of African American Affairs.



