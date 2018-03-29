Overall Flu Numbers Down, 'B' Strain On The Rise

You might want to keep using hand sanitizer religiously, because flu season may be making an encore performance.



Ryan Swafford, epidemiologist with the Minnesota State Health Department, said: "There's more 'B' strain being identified, at the moment. It doesn't necessarily indicate that there's more influenza in the wild."



Doctors say if you had the flu once this season, you can get it again. The best defense against the 'B' strain... get a flu shot... yes, even this late in the season.



"I would say it's never too late to get a vaccine. You can always get a vaccine and the vaccines will change as the new formula is developed for influenza for this upcoming season, but it doesn't mean you can't get a vaccine because you can get influenza any time." Swafford mentioned.



Scientists don't know exactly why flu is always worse in the winter, but they suspect that it might be because people stay inside more, in closer proximity to others.

