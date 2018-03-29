Minnesota State University Wins Clean Energy Award

The Minnesota Department of Commerce named four winners for their 2018 Clean Energy Community Awards and Minnesota State University-Mankato made the list.

MSU won the award for their Campus–Wide Energy Savings Sustainability Project.

The school made energy–use related improvements at several campus buildings.

This project will help the University save close to 6 million kilowatts of energy a year, adding up to a savings of $404,000 a year.

