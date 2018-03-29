Minnesota State University Wins Clean Energy Award

McGuire's vehicle did strike two police cars before coming to a stop and one police officer suffered bruised ribs and a hurt hand, but was later treated and released from the hospital.
The sheriff's office says at this time there is no threat to the Cleveland Public School or the community.
28-year-old Wayne Scott Ayers Jr. allegedly slammed his girlfriend's son against a car after a fight before the boy left for school.
Around 50 of those supporters made their way to the capitol to demonstrate what they're calling, "The Joy Initiative: A Day Without Childcare."
March 29, 1998, a day people in St. Peter, Comfrey and other towns in southern Minnesota will never forget as a powerful tornado tore through the heart of the communities
Most of the town of Comfrey was destroyed after the 1998 tornado, leaving many wondering how to move forward.
This Thursday will mark the 20th anniversary of a devastating storm that spawned tornadoes throughout southern Minnesota.
Since the last meeting on February 28th, the county has worked on a new plan based on community input from three original plans.
