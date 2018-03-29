Mankato Man Accused of Assaulting Juvenile

A Mankato man accused of assaulting a juvenile boy is now charged.



28-year-old Wayne Scott Ayers Jr. allegedly slammed his girlfriend's son against a car after a fight before the boy left for school.

According to the criminal complaint, Ayers refused to bring the boy and his sibling to school, forcing them to walk.

While the kids walked to school, Ayers drove by and got into another verbal exchange with the boy according to witnesses.

Ayers then allegedly got out of the car and tackled the boy into a snowbank near the school.



Witnesses say that Ayers punched the boy in the torso repeatedly, the boy denies that Ayers hit him but says he had a bruise on his leg due to Ayers striking him with a belt the night before.

Ayers is currently being charged with two felony counts of domestic assault and one gross misdemeanor of malicious punishment of a child.

----KEYC News 12