YWCA's Girls on the Run Program Gifted $10k from Mayo Clinic

Mankato's YWCA just received a $10,000 gift in support of its Girls on the Run program.



The donation from Mayo Clinic Health System will be divided up between the Girls on the Run program in the St. James, Le Sueur-Henderson, and Tri-City United school districts.

Whatever portion of the gift remains will be used to strengthen Girls on the Run in the Greater Mankato Area.

Mayo will officially present the gift at the 10th Annual Girls on the Run 5K on April 21st at Spring Lake Park in North Mankato.

